Two women among 14 injured in Darra accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) At least 14 people including two women were injured when a truck collided with a passenger coach in Kohat on Monday.

Police said the accident took place near Matni Raheemabad, near Darra Adam Khail where a truck and a passenger coach collided.

Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 dispatched an ambulance and a rescue vehicle to the site.

The rescue team provided immediate medical assistance to the injured and transported them to Lady Reading Hospital.

The injured include a 40 and 35-year-old women, 23-year-old Shoaib, 50-year-old Ameen Jan, 40-year-old Raza Ali Khan, 38-year-old Noor Ali Khan, 24-year-old Khayam, 25-year-old Salman, 22-year-old Waheed, 31-year-old Fareed, and 40-year-old Sakhi Rehman. Three unidentified individuals were also among the injured.

APP/vak