Two Women Among 14 Injured In Darra Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) At least 14 people including two women were injured when a truck collided with a passenger coach in Kohat on Monday.
Police said the accident took place near Matni Raheemabad, near Darra Adam Khail where a truck and a passenger coach collided.
Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 dispatched an ambulance and a rescue vehicle to the site.
The rescue team provided immediate medical assistance to the injured and transported them to Lady Reading Hospital.
The injured include a 40 and 35-year-old women, 23-year-old Shoaib, 50-year-old Ameen Jan, 40-year-old Raza Ali Khan, 38-year-old Noor Ali Khan, 24-year-old Khayam, 25-year-old Salman, 22-year-old Waheed, 31-year-old Fareed, and 40-year-old Sakhi Rehman. Three unidentified individuals were also among the injured.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Govt rejects PTI’s demands including formation of Judicial Commission on May 9 ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with EMEA Co-Head of global firm KKR
Meydan awards over AED1 billion construction contract for District One West Phas ..
Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence launches 'AI Seal' to certify trusted A ..
Sharjah Ruler announces grant to support low-income retirees
Dubai Chamber members exports, re-exports value exceeded AED300 billion in 2024
Dubai to host 7th edition of AccessAbilities Expo in October
Pakistan Navy to hold 9th Multinational exercise AMAN next month
MoHAP launches collaborative campaign between Hayat Organ Donation Program, bloo ..
England beat Pakistan in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup
ZHO launches third edition of 'Talented Determination' initiative
ICRC urges compliance with Gaza ceasefire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS holds seminar on prompting techniques for academicians2 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 82 properties2 minutes ago
-
‘Dhee Rani’, ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’ reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal fuel agencies in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Khyber police seize 64kg Hashish in anti-drug operations2 minutes ago
-
Two women among 14 injured in Darra accident2 minutes ago
-
24-Year-Old girl Killed in DI Khan Shooting over verbal dispute2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 14 criminals2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Danish School Hasilpur2 minutes ago
-
CM terms launching of GIA is milestone for development of Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
PJA launches training course on analysis of revenue documents, inheritance issues in civil cases2 minutes ago
-
Govt rejects PTI’s demands including formation of Judicial Commission on May 9 riots9 minutes ago