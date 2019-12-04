UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Women Among 3 Of Family Killed In Sargodha Road Accident

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 03:59 PM

Two women among 3 of family killed in Sargodha road accident

Three people including two women of a family were killed in road accident in Jauhrabad Sadder police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Three people including two women of a family were killed in road accident in Jauhrabad Sadder police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday that Muhammad Akram (23) resident of Jauhrabad along with his mother Asia Bibi (50) and wife Rani Bibi (22) were moving on a motorcycle towards NADRA office on Mianwali road when a recklessly driven dumper truck hit the motorbike near Sarfraz Colony as a result Muhammad Akram, Asia Bib and Rani died on the spot, the accused drive fled from the spot leaving the vehicle.

Police have impounded the vehicle and registered case against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Road Vehicle Died Road Accident Wife Mianwali Women Family From Asia Asia Bibi

Recent Stories

Suspension of trade with India is one factor behin ..

4 minutes ago

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks drop most in a year ah ..

45 minutes ago

DP World acquires leading marine logistics provide ..

45 minutes ago

Javeria Khan seeks consistent flow of runs in Engl ..

46 minutes ago

Punjab's higher education in focus as provincial m ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey Repatriated 59 Foreign Fighters Since Nov 1 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.