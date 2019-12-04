Two women among 3 of family killed in Sargodha road accident

Three people including two women of a family were killed in road accident in Jauhrabad Sadder police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Three people including two women of a family were killed in road accident in Jauhrabad Sadder police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday that Muhammad Akram (23) resident of Jauhrabad along with his mother Asia Bibi (50) and wife Rani Bibi (22) were moving on a motorcycle towards NADRA office on Mianwali road when a recklessly driven dumper truck hit the motorbike near Sarfraz Colony as a result Muhammad Akram, Asia Bib and Rani died on the spot, the accused drive fled from the spot leaving the vehicle.

Police have impounded the vehicle and registered case against the accused.