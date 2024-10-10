Open Menu

Two Women Among Five Injured In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Two women among five injured in accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Five people among two women were injured when two passenger buses collided

with each other on Layyah Road.

The Rescue-1122 said Kiran Bibi, Sameena Bibi, Iqbal Shakir, Ghulam Qasim and Abdul Aziz

received injuries who were shifted to the DHQ hospital Layyah after informing the police.

The police said the accident occurred due to over speeding and reckless driving

by the drivers of the buses.

