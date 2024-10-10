Two Women Among Five Injured In Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Five people among two women were injured when two passenger buses collided
with each other on Layyah Road.
The Rescue-1122 said Kiran Bibi, Sameena Bibi, Iqbal Shakir, Ghulam Qasim and Abdul Aziz
received injuries who were shifted to the DHQ hospital Layyah after informing the police.
The police said the accident occurred due to over speeding and reckless driving
by the drivers of the buses.
