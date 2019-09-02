Two women among four commit suicide in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) -:Four persons including two women committed suicides in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad.

Police said Monday that 70-year-old Barkat Masih, resident of Basti Pir Muhammadi Shah committed suicide with a rope, while Azra Bibi w/o Abdur Razzaq swallowed poisonous pills after altercation with her in-laws over a domestic issue.

She was shifted to hospital where she breathed her last.

In another incident, Imran Ismail of chak no.104-RB swallowed poisonous pills over domestic dispute and died in hospital, whereas Razia Bibi wife of Noor Muhammad, resident of Pindi Bhattian consumed poison over domestic issue. She was shifted to Allied hospital in critical condition and died.