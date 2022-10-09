Two women among four die, three injured in Zhob accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :At least four people including two women died and three other received injuries in a collision between two cars on National Highway at Tanki area of Zhob on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, two cars collided with each others due to over speeding.

As a result, four people including two women died on the spot while three other sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured treatments were started.

The deceased were reported to be resident of Zhob.

Levies force has registered a case.