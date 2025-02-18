Open Menu

Two Women Among Four Drug Dealers Held, Over 5 Kg Ice Recovered In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Two women among four drug dealers held, over 5 kg Ice recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Excise Department, Dera arrested three drug smugglers including two women recovering 5,080 grams of high-quality ice worth millions of rupees from them during an operation conducted here at Zhob Adda.

According to details, Excise department Director South Engr. Dr. Eid Badshah and Excise and Taxation Officer Dera Faheem Nawaz received secret information that a quantity of drugs was being smuggled from Balochistan to Punjab via Dera Ismail Khan. Taking action on that information, a team of Excise department led by Inspector Amanullah conducted the operation at Zhob Adda, Dera.

The Excise personnel noticed the presence of two suspected women accompanied by a male. Upon suspicion, female constables checked the women and discovered four packets tied to their waists.

The Excise team arrested both the women who were identified as Najji wife of Aslam and Sidra daughter of Muhammad Shafi, both residents of Karachi. The recovered packets contained 5,080 grams of high-quality Ice, with an estimated worth of millions of rupees. Their suspected male accomplice named Rafiq son of Abdul Aziz, also a resident of Karachi was also arrested.

During initial interrogations, the suspects revealed information about their fourth accomplice named Shakeel Ahmed son of Shah Nawaz, a resident of Tank. The Excise Department swiftly arrested him in a timely follow-up operation.

The reports indicate that the fourth suspect was actively involved in supplying drugs to students in various educational institutions in Dera Ismail Khan and selling drugs to addicts at different locations.

APP/akt

