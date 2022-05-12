Two women among four due, three injured in Bela car-bus collision

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :At least four persons including two women died and three others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a passenger coach at Jhahu Cross near Bela area of Lasbela district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, a car carrying the victims was on it's way when a speedy coach hit it which was coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, two women among four died on the spot while three others received injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims' treatment were started.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force has registered a case.