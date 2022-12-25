UrduPoint.com

Two Women Among Four Injured In Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Two women among four injured in blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :At least four people including two women were injured in a hand grenade blast at Sabzal Road Quetta on Sunday.

According to police source, unknown men hurled a hand grenade at the shop which went off at Sabzal Road. As a result, four people including two women received injuries.

Media Coordinator of Balochistan Health Dr. Waseem confirmed that four injured people were brought to Civil Hospital for medical aid.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Qayyum, 25, Zubair Ahmed, 25, Kainat Bibi, 17 and Bibi Hawa 13.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site and cordoned off the area and started to trace out suspects.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Quetta Police Road SITE Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

3 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

5 hours ago
 RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corr ..

RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.