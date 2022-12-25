Two women among four injured in blast

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :At least four people including two women were injured in a hand grenade blast at Sabzal Road Quetta on Sunday.

According to police source, unknown men hurled a hand grenade at the shop which went off at Sabzal Road. As a result, four people including two women received injuries.

Media Coordinator of Balochistan Health Dr. Waseem confirmed that four injured people were brought to Civil Hospital for medical aid.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Qayyum, 25, Zubair Ahmed, 25, Kainat Bibi, 17 and Bibi Hawa 13.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site and cordoned off the area and started to trace out suspects.