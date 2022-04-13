UrduPoint.com

Two Women Among Four Injured Over Property Dispute

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Four persons including two women were injured in a clash over old property dispute in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Four persons including two women were injured in a clash over old property dispute in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that two rival groups indulged in fighting and attacked each other over an old property dispute in Chak 400-GB Masrera.

As a result, Halima Bibi (70), Sajida Bibi (25), Ghulam Fareed (33) and Ghaus Muhammad (65) received injuries and were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Tandlianwala where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

The police lodged a complaint while further investigation was under progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

