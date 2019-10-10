UrduPoint.com
Two Women Among Six Died In Separate Incidents In Balochistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:12 PM

At least six persons including two women died and four others sustained injuries in separate incident of firing,road mishap and other in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Kuchlak, Bela and Killa Saifullah on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :At least six persons including two women died and four others sustained injuries in separate incident of firing,road mishap and other in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Kuchlak, Bela and Killa Saifullah on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, a man opened fire at his wife and a mother-in-law over domestic dispute at Hazarganj area of Quetta and fled from the scene on late Wednesday night. As a result, they died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police found a body of man near Kuclak Lundi area, 25 kms away from provincial capital and shifted it to Bolan Medical hospital's morgue for identification in second incident.

A police spokesman said the body was dumped near Kuchlak Lundi after killing him by unknown men.

A man was killed and four other were seriously injured in a collision between a pickup and a zambad vehicle on National Highway near Bela area of Lasbela district in third incident.

The body of the injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

Two nomad children were drowned in river of Zhob near Tinga Haiderzai area of Killa Saifullah district, Levies force on information reached the site and pulled out the bodies of the victim from river after hectic efforts.

The bodies were rushed to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities.

Cases have been registered in respective police and Levies stations for investigation.

