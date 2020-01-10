Two women among six injured in Sibi vehicles collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :At least six persons including two women were injured in a collision between two vehicles on National Highway near Haji Shehr area of Sibi district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, two cars collided with each others due to over speeding, leaving six people including women injured on the spot.

Levies force on information reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical aid where the injured victims were identified as Baseer Ahmed, Abdul Majid, Fehad, Jhanzaib and women Nasima Babi and Mahi Banul.

Levies force have registered a case.