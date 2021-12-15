UrduPoint.com

Two Women Among Six Killed In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 03:33 PM

Six persons including two women were killed in separate incidents in the city and suburbs during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Six persons including two women were killed in separate incidents in the city and suburbs during the last 24 hours.

According to police report here on Wednesday, a rickshaw fell into canal and its driver drowned. The victim was identified as Naveed (36) son of Khan Muhammad, a resident of Naimat Colony, D-type area.

In another incident, Basheeran Bibi (47) was walking alongside the road when she was ran over by a bus near Muhammad wala stop on Jarranwala road. The body was handed over to police.

Separately,a 65-year-old man Aslam r/o street no 11,Tariqabad commits suicide over an unknown issue.

Meanwhile,a 55-year-old woman was killed by train while crossing the railway lines near Nishatabad bridge.Similarly,another man was crushed to death by train near graveyard road in Samanabad area. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Sharif son of Muhammad Ali.

Ghulam Muhammadabad police said that a speeding tractor trolley hit a child Arham Nawaz in Sulemania Colony,area. He sustained severe injuries and died in Allied Hospital.

