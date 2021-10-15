UrduPoint.com

Two Women Among Three Family Members Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:19 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Three family members including two women were killed in a road mishap on Adina-Yar Hussain Road here on Friday.

According to police, a motorcycle carrying three family members including two women rammed into another bike that was coming from opposite direction.

All the three family members sustained critical injured and were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kalu Khan by Rescue 1122 where they succumbed.

