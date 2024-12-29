Open Menu

Two Women Among Three Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Two women among three injured in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Three persons, including two women, got injured as a vehicle was hit by a speedy flying coach here on Bannu road near Yarik Grid station on Sunday.

According to details, a family was traveling in a Suzuki Bolan from Dera Ismail Khan to Paniala when it was hit by a speedy flying coach due to dense fog in the area near Yarik Grid station in the limits of Yarik police station.

As a result, three people namely Muhammad Munir, his wife 47-year-old Rukhsana Mehboob and 30-year-old Bushra Bibi daughter of Saif Ullah Marwat got injured.

The Rescue 1122 teams immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan after providing them first medical aid.

