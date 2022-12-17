Two women among three killed in firing on passenger coach

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Three persons including two women were killed and one injured when a passenger van was attacked by unknown assailants in Warasta area of Hungu on Saturday.

According to details, unknown attackers started firing on a passenger coach in Warasta area of Hungu killing three including two women.

The attackers managed to flee the scene after committing the crime.

The dead and injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Search operation has been started to arrest the elements involved in the incident.

District Police Officer, Asif Bahadur said that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order situation and the perpetrators would be brought to court of law.