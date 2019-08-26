UrduPoint.com
Two Women Among Three Killed In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:01 PM

Two women among three killed in Sargodha

Three persons including two women were killed, while two others suffered injuries in separate roads accidents in Behl and Phularwan police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) -:Three persons including two women were killed, while two others suffered injuries in separate roads accidents in Behl and Phularwan police limits.

Police said Monday that Muhammad Jahangir was riding on his motorcycle on Bhakhar road when a speeding van collided with the two-wheeler near Chooni Janubi.

Consequently, two women, Banno Mai and Ameeran Mai died on the spot,while Jahangir and six years old Saghar sustained injuries.

In another accident,a motorcyclist Hussain of Chak 15/NB was killed in car-bike collision on Mandi Bahauddin road.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured persons to a hospital.

Police have registered separate cases.

