Two women arrested along with weapons in court premises

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) ::The district police on Monday arrested two women in the premises of Judicial Complex Shah Mansoor and recovered two pistols and dozens of rounds from their possession.

According to details, the District Police Officer, Muhammad Shoaib Khan has directed for tightened security measures in main gate and surroundings of Judicial Complex Shah Mansoor.

During the checking, the lady constables recovered two pistols from the possessions of two women during their body search.

DSP Swabi City Bashir Ahmed Yousafzai and SHO Zaida Inspector Shafi-ur-Rehman reached the spot and registered a case against the accused at Police station Zaida. Further investigation is underway.