Two Women Arrested For Smuggling Mainpuri Raw Material
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 11:35 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Airport Police on Tuesday apprehended 2 women for allegedly smuggling raw material used in preparation of the banned mainpuri and booked the suspects under Sindh Prohibition of Preparation, Manufacturing, Storage, Sale and Use of Gutka and Manpuri (Amendment) Act.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed that the police received a tip-off that a huge consignment of raw materials were being smuggled through a car after which the Airport police started snap checking of the vehicles.
He added that the women were caught shipping the illegal consignment in a Toyota Corolla car bearing registration number BUE-393.
He identified the rounded up woman as Sana and Sameena who were accompanied by a man who managed to escape from the spot.
