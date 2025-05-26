Two women arrested in house theft case; gold, currency recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Sumbal Police team have arrested two female suspects involved in a series of organized house thefts, recovering a large quantity of gold jewelry, cash, local and foreign Currency, and prize bonds from their possession Monday.

An official told APP that the arrests were made under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of an ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in the Federal capital.

He said that Sumbal Police utilized both technical surveillance and human intelligence to trace and apprehend the accused.

The arrested women were identified as Asia Bibi and Parveen, both allegedly members of a group involved in multiple household thefts.

He said the police have registered cases against the accused, and further investigation is underway to trace other accomplices and recover additional stolen property.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq reiterated the police’s commitment to ensuring the safety of life and property of the citizens. He said no criminal would be allowed to disrupt public peace.

