Two women arrested over getting free flour on fake tokens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Madina Town police arrested two women on the charge of getting free flour on fake tokens.

Police said here on Monday that two women including Shamim Akhtar and Kausar Parveen, residents of Mohallah Hasan Pura,Jaranwala road came to flour distribution point of Hockey Stadium and presented fake scanned tokens to get free flour bags.

The staff recognized that the chits were not issued from the verification counter and informed police.

The team arrested both accused and launched investigation into the matter.