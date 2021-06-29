UrduPoint.com
Two Women Arrested Over Theft Charges

Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:07 PM

Police have arrested two women over charges of theft and recovered stolen goods, cash and mobile phones from their possession in the area of Waris Khan here on Tuesday

A police spokesman said a woman filed an application to Waris Khan police station stating that she gave lift to two women in her vehicle who snatched mobile phone, cash and gold jewelery from her.

Taking action on the complain, Waris Khan police arrested two women identified as Bhaban Bibi and Iqbal Bibi and recovered stolen stuff from their possession.

Police said further investigation was underway from the accused.

Superintendent of Police Rawal Division commended Station House Officer Waris Khan Yasir Abbasi for arresting the accused fraudster women and said that strict action should be taken against those involved in violating rule of law.

