Two Women Arrested With Drugs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police has arrested two women with drugs on a tip-off here on Sunday.
According to police sources, Lakhpat police arrested drug dealer Nasreen Bibi while she was going to supply drugs from the Gurdwara Wali street . In another case, Kahna police arrested Sana Bibi from Ashraf Chowk. While recovering 620 grams of ice, 1.60 grams of hashish from their possession, separate cases were registered against them.
