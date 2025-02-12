Two women booked under Anti-Rape Act for false accusations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Two women were booked under the anti-rape act for falsely accusing men of rape, police said on Wednesday.

According to details, Sadika Bibi, a resident of Sher Sultan, had filed a rape case against Zia-ur-Rahman. Similarly, Tehmeena Bibi registered a complaint against Adnan at Shehr Sultan Police Station, tehsil Jitoi, alleging that he had raped her. However, when the cases were presented in the court, both women withdrew their allegations and testified in favor of the accused, leading to their acquittal.

In their statements, the women claimed they had mistakenly implicated the men. However, police later booked them, citing malicious intent to falsely entrap the accused.

This incident follows an earlier case in which a woman named Aqsa Ishtiaq was also charged under the anti-rape act for lodging a false rape complaint.

Authorities have emphasized the importance of addressing false accusations, as they not only harm the accused but also undermine genuine cases of sexual violence.