Two women commit suicide in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Two married women committed suicide over domestic dispute in separate incidents in and around the city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Two married women committed suicide over domestic dispute in separate incidents in and around the city during past 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that Samina Yasmeen (40) w/o Ghareeb Alam, resident of Raza Abad was suffering from mental disease, due to which, she swallowed poisonous pills.

She was shifted to Allied Hospital where she breathed her last.

In another incident, Binash Bibi w/o Muhammad Ali resident of Chak No.131-JB swallowed poisonous pills after quarrelling with her family members.

She was rushed to hospital where she expired.