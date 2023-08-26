Two women commit suicide in separate incidents

Two women committed suicide in both districts of Lower and Upper Chitral in separate incidents on Saturday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) : Two women committed suicide in both districts of Lower and Upper Chitral in separate incidents on Saturday.

The first incident took place in Belphuk area of Lower Chitral, where 19 years old Nausheen Rehmat of Belphok committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan in her own house.

She had given test to get admission in BS Nursing in Aga Khan University Karachi, in which she failed and she committed suicide after not getting admission in BSc Nursing.

The second incident took place in the Zanglasht area of Torkho Tehsil of Upper Chitral district.

Twenty-five-year-old Halima Bibi, who was a married woman, was found dead in her own house in such a condition that she committed suicide by hanging herself with ceiling after putting a rope around her neck.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Torkho Bahadar Khan told the media that the woman who committed suicide was a mother of two children.

SDPO Bahadur Khan said that at present the reasons behind her suicide could not ascertained so far.