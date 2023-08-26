Open Menu

Two Women Commit Suicide In Separate Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Two women commit suicide in separate incidents

Two women committed suicide in both districts of Lower and Upper Chitral in separate incidents on Saturday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) : Two women committed suicide in both districts of Lower and Upper Chitral in separate incidents on Saturday.

The first incident took place in Belphuk area of Lower Chitral, where 19 years old Nausheen Rehmat of Belphok committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan in her own house.

She had given test to get admission in BS Nursing in Aga Khan University Karachi, in which she failed and she committed suicide after not getting admission in BSc Nursing.

The second incident took place in the Zanglasht area of Torkho Tehsil of Upper Chitral district.

Twenty-five-year-old Halima Bibi, who was a married woman, was found dead in her own house in such a condition that she committed suicide by hanging herself with ceiling after putting a rope around her neck.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Torkho Bahadar Khan told the media that the woman who committed suicide was a mother of two children.

SDPO Bahadur Khan said that at present the reasons behind her suicide could not ascertained so far.

Related Topics

Karachi Dead Police Married Suicide Chitral Women Media

Recent Stories

ECP responsible to hold transparent elections: Qau ..

ECP responsible to hold transparent elections: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman ..

3 minutes ago
 Gohar Ejaz asks APTMA members to focus on garments ..

Gohar Ejaz asks APTMA members to focus on garments manufacturing

3 minutes ago
 Free Wi-Fi service project inaugurated in Rohri

Free Wi-Fi service project inaugurated in Rohri

7 minutes ago
 The Child Protection Bureau (CPB) takes victim gir ..

The Child Protection Bureau (CPB) takes victim girl into custody

7 minutes ago
 MEPCO admin seeks police help for security of offi ..

MEPCO admin seeks police help for security of offices, installation

7 minutes ago
 LCCI holds conference for solidarity with Christia ..

LCCI holds conference for solidarity with Christian community

7 minutes ago
500 doctors,150 nursing staff appointed to overcom ..

500 doctors,150 nursing staff appointed to overcome shortage

20 minutes ago
 Rs369m issued for shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhs ..

Rs369m issued for shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

9 minutes ago
 LDA to provide NOCs at doorsteps

LDA to provide NOCs at doorsteps

9 minutes ago
 PCB announces ticket prices for Pak v South Africa ..

PCB announces ticket prices for Pak v South Africa Women series

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Marda ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki apologies for inc ..

9 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner meets Central Ruet-e-Hil ..

British High Commissioner meets Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman at Badsh ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan