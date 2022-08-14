UrduPoint.com

Two Women Die, 16 Injured In Loralai Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Two women die, 16 injured in Loralai road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :At least two women died and 16 others received injuries when a passenger wagon overturned near Dera Road area of Loralai district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the passenger wagon carrying commuters was on its way as it turned turtle due to over speeding.

As a result, two women died on the spot while 16 others suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims' treatments were started.

The bodies were identified as Manu Bibi and Ajira Bibi while the injured included Azad Khan, Hidayatullah, Abdul Rehman, Khan, Kamal Khan, Shabir Ali, Malik, Gulbadin, Yaqoob, Tayyab, Nazar Akhundzada, Rehmatullah, Hafiz, Shumaila Bibi, Sabina Bibi and Zarmina.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case and started further probe.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Loralai Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

11 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

20 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

20 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

20 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.