Two women die, 16 injured in Loralai road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :At least two women died and 16 others received injuries when a passenger wagon overturned near Dera Road area of Loralai district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the passenger wagon carrying commuters was on its way as it turned turtle due to over speeding.

As a result, two women died on the spot while 16 others suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims' treatments were started.

The bodies were identified as Manu Bibi and Ajira Bibi while the injured included Azad Khan, Hidayatullah, Abdul Rehman, Khan, Kamal Khan, Shabir Ali, Malik, Gulbadin, Yaqoob, Tayyab, Nazar Akhundzada, Rehmatullah, Hafiz, Shumaila Bibi, Sabina Bibi and Zarmina.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case and started further probe.