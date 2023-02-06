Two women die, 20 injured in road accident

At least two women died and 20 others were injured in a road traffic accident at Paharpur Tehsil here on Monday.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :At least two women died and 20 others were injured in a road traffic accident at Paharpur Tehsil here on Monday.

According to a rescue 1122 spokesman, a van carrying passengers rammed into a roadside tree when the driver lost control over steering near Paniyala village of Paharpur Tehsil.

As a result, two women were killed on the spot and 20 others sustained injuries.

After receiving information about the incident, Rescue 1122 ambulances rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment.