Two women die as oil tanker hit motorcycle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Two women died while motorcyclist sustained injuries in a road accident near mill Sadiqabad, Wapda Chowk at Khanewal Road on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said Shamim Bibi (40) wife of Mine Baksh and Zubaida (45) wife of Haqnawaz were going on motorcycle when an oil tanker hit the motorcycle near mill Sadiqabad, Wapda Chowk.

Both the women died on the spot while Shoukat s/o M Baksh sustained injuries, the injured was shifted to Nishtar Hospital after first aid by rescue team.