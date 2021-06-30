UrduPoint.com
Two Women Die In Raiwand Road Hostel Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:54 PM

Two women died and four others fell unconscious when a girls hostel caught fire at Raiwand Road near Lahore Park, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday

RAIWAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Two women died and four others fell unconscious when a girls hostel caught fire at Raiwand Road near Lahore Park, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, two women including one of eighteen years and the other forty years old, died when their hostel located at Raiwand road caught fire.

Four other girls living in the same hostel also fell unconscious due to heavy smoke.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

