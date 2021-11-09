Two women die in road accident

Two sisters were died and brother sustained injuries on Tuesday when a minivan slipped off the road and fell 200 meters down at Thotha, some 30 kilometers from here on Srinagar Highway

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Two sisters were died and brother sustained injuries on Tuesday when a minivan slipped off the road and fell 200 meters down at Thotha, some 30 kilometers from here on Srinagar Highway.

According to local police, one Mushtaq Shah along with his two sisters was traveling to Muzaffarabad from Nagran Syedan village on his minivan when he lost control of the vehicle and slipped off the road. As a result Shah sustained injuries and his sisters Shehnaz BB and Godo BB died on the spot.

The injured was shifted to hospital while dead bodies were handed over to the family.