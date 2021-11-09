UrduPoint.com

Two Women Die In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:26 PM

Two women die in road accident

Two sisters were died and brother sustained injuries on Tuesday when a minivan slipped off the road and fell 200 meters down at Thotha, some 30 kilometers from here on Srinagar Highway

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Two sisters were died and brother sustained injuries on Tuesday when a minivan slipped off the road and fell 200 meters down at Thotha, some 30 kilometers from here on Srinagar Highway.

According to local police, one Mushtaq Shah along with his two sisters was traveling to Muzaffarabad from Nagran Syedan village on his minivan when he lost control of the vehicle and slipped off the road. As a result Shah sustained injuries and his sisters Shehnaz BB and Godo BB died on the spot.

The injured was shifted to hospital while dead bodies were handed over to the family.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Road Vehicle Died Srinagar Muzaffarabad Family From

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail, EDGE and Shurooq Join the National In ..

Etihad Rail, EDGE and Shurooq Join the National In-Country Value Program

8 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi awarded Official ‘City of Music’ Sta ..

Abu Dhabi awarded Official ‘City of Music’ Status by the UNESCO Creative Cit ..

29 seconds ago
 WCCI delegation calls on Commissioner to apprise o ..

WCCI delegation calls on Commissioner to apprise of problems

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Military to Conduct Patrol Near Taiwan

Chinese Military to Conduct Patrol Near Taiwan

2 minutes ago
 Youth must set their path in the light of Iqbal's ..

Youth must set their path in the light of Iqbal's philosophy: Fayyaz

2 minutes ago
 England to require vaccination for all health serv ..

England to require vaccination for all health service workers: govt

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.