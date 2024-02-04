Open Menu

Two Women Die In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Two women die in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Two women were killed in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near Jahangir Mor on Sammundri Road.

As a result, Khalida Perveen (53) and Chashman Shehbaz (21) received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Shehbaz (32) of Chak No.253-RB islam Nagar to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) in a critical condition.

The area police took the bodies into custody while an investigation is under progress, he added.

