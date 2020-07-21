UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Women Die In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Two women die in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Two women killed crushed to death under a speedy trailer at Taunsa Morr in Kot Addu.

According to patrolling police spokesman, a youngster namely Muhammad Jameel, resident of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, along with his mother and his aunt was heading to somewhere on motorcycle.

All of the sudden,the motorcycle crushed under a speedy trailer near Taunsa Morr. Resultantly, both women namely Jeevan Mai and Zahra Mai died on the spot. However, Jameel sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to nearby hospital by the police.

The police was also investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Died Kot Addu Women All

Recent Stories

Arabtec wins contract from Saudi Aramco worth SAR2 ..

9 minutes ago

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

1 hour ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

1 hour ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

2 hours ago

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

2 hours ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.