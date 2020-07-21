Two women die in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Two women killed crushed to death under a speedy trailer at Taunsa Morr in Kot Addu.

According to patrolling police spokesman, a youngster namely Muhammad Jameel, resident of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, along with his mother and his aunt was heading to somewhere on motorcycle.

All of the sudden,the motorcycle crushed under a speedy trailer near Taunsa Morr. Resultantly, both women namely Jeevan Mai and Zahra Mai died on the spot. However, Jameel sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to nearby hospital by the police.

The police was also investigating the incident.