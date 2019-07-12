UrduPoint.com
Two Women Die In Roof Collapse In Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Two women were killed while two children were safely pulled out when the roof of a three-storey house collapsed in front of Mayo Hospital building here on Friday.

According to a spokesman of Rescue 1122, the women namely Nasran Bibi 35, Naziran Bibi 55, and their children were in a room when suddenly its roof, made of wood, caved in.

As a result, they all were buried under the debris.

On receiving information, the Rescue 1122 staff reached the spot and evacuated two children, one-year-old Amna and one-month-old Aftab. The rescuers also pulled out the bodies of Nasran Bibi and Naziran Bibi from the debris.

