Two Women Die, Three Injured In Kohat Firecrackers Blast

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) In a tragic incident in Muhammad Zai area of Kohat, two women died and two children and another woman sustained serious injuries in a blast that occurred inside a house, police informed on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 promptly provided the injured with initial medical aid and later transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kohat for further treatment.

A BDS team on the scene has confirmed that blast was occurred due to explosion in fireworks material.

The dead women included Ms. Falak Naz (30 ) d/o Lal Bat Khan,

Ms. Fatima Bibi (20 ) w/o Salman, while the injured were identified as Ihsan (6) s/o Ihtesham and Faim Bibi (7) d/o Ihtesham.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges posed possible explosive material and the need for increased public awareness and safety measures.

APP/vak

