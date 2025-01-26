Two Women Die, Three Injured In Kohat Grenade Blast
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) In a tragic incident in Muhammad Zai area of Kohat, two women died and two children and another woman sustained serious injuries in a blast that occurred inside a house, police informed on Sunday.
Rescue 1122 promptly provided the injured with initial medical aid and later transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kohat for further treatment.
Police said it was a hand grenade blast adding that circumstances surrounding the explosion are unclear, and further details will emerge once the inquiry is complete.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
This incident highlights the ongoing challenges posed by unexploded ordnance and the need for increased public awareness and safety measures.
Recent Stories
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies
Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two women die, three injured in Kohat grenade blast7 minutes ago
-
Sixth edition of Pakistan's largest Youth Summit to begin on February 1027 minutes ago
-
Four kidnapped cops released in South Waziristan27 minutes ago
-
EPA DG announces ban on plastic bags below 75 microns, boosts recycling efforts46 minutes ago
-
VC, AIOU terms role of religious scholars as vital for reforming society57 minutes ago
-
Balochistan a strategic trade gateway: Shahid Imran1 hour ago
-
Stay home, earn more as social media empowers youth1 hour ago
-
Pink Bus Service gets thumbs up from civil society1 hour ago
-
Online shopping trend appears popular among public1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Tourism Pavilion shines at Travel & Adventure show New York1 hour ago
-
Imtiaz Wani marks Kashmir Black Day with plea to end Indian illegal occupation1 hour ago
-
1 killed, several injured in blast near passenger bus on M8 in Khuzdar2 hours ago