Two women die, three injured in Kohat grenade blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) In a tragic incident in Muhammad Zai area of Kohat, two women died and two children and another woman sustained serious injuries in a blast that occurred inside a house, police informed on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 promptly provided the injured with initial medical aid and later transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kohat for further treatment.

Police said it was a hand grenade blast adding that circumstances surrounding the explosion are unclear, and further details will emerge once the inquiry is complete.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges posed by unexploded ordnance and the need for increased public awareness and safety measures.