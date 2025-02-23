Open Menu

Two Women Die, Three Injured In Shangla Jeep Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) At least two women were died and three others injured when a Jeep fell into a deep ravine in Shangla district on Sunday.

According to police, the accident took place in Liloni Kas Asharo, a village in Alpuri Tehsil of Shangla.

The jeep went out of the driver's control and fell into a deep gorge.

As a result, two women lost their lives on the spot, while three people, including a woman and a child, sustained injuries.

Police reported that the affected family was on their way to a condolence gathering when the accident occurred. The injured were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

