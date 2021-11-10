Two women die, two hurt in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Two women were killed while two others including a minor boy sustained serious injuries due to collision between motorcycle and speeding vehicle in Gagu Mandi police limits on Wednesday .

According to Rescue 1122, a citizen namely Muhammad Akram resident of Kahror Pakka was coming to Burewala from Vehari along with his family riding on motorcycle. Suddenly, an over-speeding vehicle coming from opposite side hit the two wheelers near 217 EB .

As a result, yasmean and Jameela Bibi died on the spot while Muhammad Akram and his son Hassan sustained serious injuries .

The Rescuers rushed to the spot shifted the bodies and injured to tehsill headquarter hospital Burewala. The police concerned started investigation into the incident.