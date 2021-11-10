UrduPoint.com

Two Women Die, Two Hurt In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:57 PM

Two women die, two hurt in road mishap

Two women were killed while two others including a minor boy sustained serious injuries due to collision between motorcycle and speeding vehicle in Gagu Mandi police limits on Wednesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Two women were killed while two others including a minor boy sustained serious injuries due to collision between motorcycle and speeding vehicle in Gagu Mandi police limits on Wednesday .

According to Rescue 1122, a citizen namely Muhammad Akram resident of Kahror Pakka was coming to Burewala from Vehari along with his family riding on motorcycle. Suddenly, an over-speeding vehicle coming from opposite side hit the two wheelers near 217 EB .

As a result, yasmean and Jameela Bibi died on the spot while Muhammad Akram and his son Hassan sustained serious injuries .

The Rescuers rushed to the spot shifted the bodies and injured to tehsill headquarter hospital Burewala. The police concerned started investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Vehicle Died Vehari Burewala Rescue 1122 Women Family From

Recent Stories

Distt Deptt Larkana organize a seminar on Measles ..

Distt Deptt Larkana organize a seminar on Measles and rubella

39 seconds ago
 Problems of primary teachers to be resolved on pri ..

Problems of primary teachers to be resolved on priority basis: Taimur Jhaghra

2 minutes ago
 Old enmity claims two lives

Old enmity claims two lives

2 minutes ago
 29 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

29 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices rise Rs1000 to Rs 125,800 per tola 10 ..

Gold prices rise Rs1000 to Rs 125,800 per tola 10 Nov 2021

5 minutes ago
 FIRs lodged against five Nanbais for selling Roti ..

FIRs lodged against five Nanbais for selling Roti on exorbitant rates

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.