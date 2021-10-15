Two women died, boy injured in road mishap

Two women were killed and a teenage boy was injured on Friday morning following a collision between tractor trolley and motorcycle, near Jhugiwala at Meerwala Merani road here on Friday

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Two women were killed and a teenage boy was injured on Friday morning following a collision between tractor trolley and motorcycle, near Jhugiwala at Meerwala Merani road here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, injured boy identified as Rashid, 16, was going to meet his relatives with his Aunties, Fizza w/o Muhammad Mosa and Salma Bibi w/o Mureed Abbas on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding tracker trolley collided with the motorcycle near Meerwala Merani in premises of Jatoi police station, resultantly both women died on the spot while Rashid got serious injures.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jatoi, however, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.