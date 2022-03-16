UrduPoint.com

Two Women Died In Collision Of Motorcycles

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 11:58 AM

Two women died in collision of motorcycles

Two women died as two motorcycles collided at Basti Kaachi near Saleem Petrol Pump under the jurisdiction of Kotroom police on Wednesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Two women died as two motorcycles collided at Basti Kaachi near Saleem petrol Pump under the jurisdiction of Kotroom police on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Alyaas from Moza Kotroom was riding the motorcycle along with his wife named Sameena, 56, and sister named Khursheed Bibi, 53, when he met an accident near Saleem Petrol Pump.

His motorcycle collided with another motorcycle which was coming from opposite side. Resultantly, both women died in the hospital after suffering serious head injuries while Muhammad Alyaas and other motorcyclist were seriously injured and were also shifted to hospital by the rescuers for necessary treatment. Police said that the accident occurred due to over speeding.

