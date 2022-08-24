Two women drug dealers held with over 14 kg hashish

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two women drug dealers and recovered over 14 kilogram hashish from their possession in separate raids conducted by Karam Dad Qureshi police on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah, the police, under the supervision of DSP Rizwan Khan, launched a special operation against drug peddlers.

The police team raided at Sohrani Bypass in premises of Karam Dad Qureshi police station and arrested a female drug dealer Bago Mai with 7.320 kg hashish. During another raid, Zaki alias Haleema was arrested by the police with 7.350 kg hashish, police sources said.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug dealers while further investigations were underway.