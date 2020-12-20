UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Women Drug Dealers Netted

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

Two women drug dealers netted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest two women drug dealers and recovered heroin and charas from their possession, near Pul Soni-canal in limits of Jatoe police station.

A police team led by Muhammad Sabir (SI), working on tip-off, raided Pul Soni-canal near Stadium and managed to arrest two drug dealer women identified as Shabana Mai wife of Abdul Razaaq and Mukhtiar Mai resident of Jhuggiwala road.

Police recovered 1120 gram of heroin and 1180 grams of charas from their possessions respectively.

Separate cases were registered against the women drug dealers.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Wife Muzaffargarh Women From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 20, 2020 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

9 hours ago

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

10 hours ago

Cold, dry weather remained in Balochistan

10 hours ago

London Mayor Warns of 'Toughest Christmas Since Th ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.