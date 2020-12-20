Two women drug dealers netted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest two women drug dealers and recovered heroin and charas from their possession, near Pul Soni-canal in limits of Jatoe police station.

A police team led by Muhammad Sabir (SI), working on tip-off, raided Pul Soni-canal near Stadium and managed to arrest two drug dealer women identified as Shabana Mai wife of Abdul Razaaq and Mukhtiar Mai resident of Jhuggiwala road.

Police recovered 1120 gram of heroin and 1180 grams of charas from their possessions respectively.

Separate cases were registered against the women drug dealers.