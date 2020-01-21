UrduPoint.com
Two Women Drug Peddler Nabbed In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 12:47 PM

The Islamabad police on Tuesday claimed to have detained two women drug peddler, who were allegedly involved in drug smuggling in different academic institutes of federal locality

According to sources, the police have arrested two women while smuggling illicit drugs from Peshawar to Islamabad.The personnel's have also recovered two kilo gram heroine and huge quantity of other drugs from their possession.The police have lodged a case against culprits according to Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and during the preliminary interrogation both confessed their offence.

