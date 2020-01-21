Two women drug peddler nabbed in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) The Islamabad police on Tuesday claimed to have detained two women drug peddler, who were allegedly involved in drug smuggling in different academic institutes of Federal locality.

According to sources, the police have arrested two women while smuggling illicit drugs from Peshawar to Islamabad.The personnel's have also recovered two kilo gram heroine and huge quantity of other drugs from their possession.The police have lodged a case against culprits according to Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and during the preliminary interrogation both confessed their offence.