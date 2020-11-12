Two women drug peddlers arrested

Police arrested two drug peddlers women from outside of educational institutes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Police arrested two drug peddlers women from outside of educational institutes.

According to police report here on Thursday, SHO Sandal Bar apprehended a woman identified as Kaneez Fatima from outside boys college road, Aminpur bungalow and seized 1 kg hashish from her possession.

Meanwhile, police nabbed Sajida Perveen from outside the Chak No 217-GB school on Samundri Road and recovered 1.25 kg hashish.

Both accused were sent behind the bars,while further investigation was underway.