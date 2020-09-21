Two women drug peddlers caught ; narcotics recovered

The police here arrested two women drug traffickers and recovered narcotics from their possession here on Monday

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The police here arrested two women drug traffickers and recovered narcotics from their possession here on Monday.

According to police, a team of A-division police accompanied by lady police, on a tip off, conducted raids in its limit and arrested two women drug traffickers who had narcotics in their possession.

In first raid, police arrested a notorious drug pusher Shabnum Bibi from Kot Azam Khan, and recovered two kilograms of heroin from her.

Later, in another raid the police arrested Neha Bibi, daughter of drug pusher Shabnum Bibi and recovered 1270 grams opium from them.

Police registered separate cases and further investigation was in progress.