Two women drug pushers held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Local Police on Wednesday arrested two women drug peddlers during an action against the narcotics dealers launched here on Wednesday.

According to SHO of Kot Addu Police Station, Azhar Haider, the notorious drug dealers including Firdaus Shamim Bibi, alias Baddi, wife of Falak Sher, cast Lal baggi and Mukhtar Bibi, alias Bopa, wife of Mazhar Hussain Lal were held from different spots during the crackdown.

The drugs with quantities of 1090 gram chars and 550 gram chars were recovered from the two ladies respectively.

Police registered a case and put them behind bars.

Further investigation was underway.