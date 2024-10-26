Two women drug suppliers held, recovered marijuana

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Police continued its drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday and arrested two women drug suppliers and recovered drugs from their possession

Station House Officer (SHO) Qasimabad police station Muhammad Ayoub Odho along with staff, conducted a raid near village Wali Muhammad Deshak and held two accused Yasmeen alias Nasreen and Sania Yousuzai and recovered 5 kg marijuana from their possession.

Police have registered cases against the accused under the Control of Narcotics Substance Act.