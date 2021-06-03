UrduPoint.com
Two Women Found Dead In Muhib Banda

Two women found dead in Muhib Banda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The bodies of two women were recovered from a house in Muhib Banda area of Mardan district on Thursday.

Police said one of the women was the wife of the owner of the house while the second one was his sister.

The man allegedly killed his wife and sister by poisoning them, police said.

Police said they made the assertion after area people informed about frequent clashes among the husband and wife. The escape of the house owner, they said, also supported their allegation.

Muhib Banda police after registering the case have started further investigation into the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

