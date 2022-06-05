Two women found dead,IG takes notice

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident wherein bodies of two women were found in a house in Sahiwal .

The IGP sought a report from RPO Sahiwal and directed him to investigate the incident on scientific grounds.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that the accused be immediately arrested and brought to justice and punished severely.