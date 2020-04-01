Two women get burns in house fire in Khanewal

Two women suffered burn injuries after fire broke out in their house near Tulamba Chungi No 7 in Tehsil Mianchannu on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Two women suffered burn injuries after fire broke out in their house near Tulamba Chungi No 7 in Tehsil Mianchannu on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the injured women Ishrat Bibi (44) wife of Muhammad Ali and Sawera (18) d/o Iqbal to Nishtar hospital Multan after first aid treatment.

Initial reports suggests the fire broke out due to short circuit problem.