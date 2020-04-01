UrduPoint.com
Two Women Get Burns In House Fire In Khanewal

Wed 01st April 2020

Two women get burns in house fire in Khanewal

Two women suffered burn injuries after fire broke out in their house near Tulamba Chungi No 7 in Tehsil Mianchannu on Wednesday

Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the injured women Ishrat Bibi (44) wife of Muhammad Ali and Sawera (18) d/o Iqbal to Nishtar hospital Multan after first aid treatment.

Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the injured women Ishrat Bibi (44) wife of Muhammad Ali and Sawera (18) d/o Iqbal to Nishtar hospital Multan after first aid treatment.

Initial reports suggests the fire broke out due to short circuit problem.

