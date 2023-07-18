Two women held for smuggling narcotics, fake currency

The Attock Khurd Police on Tuesday arrested two women working for an interprovincial racket of drugs and fake currency dealers and recovered narcotics and fake currency from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Attock Khurd Police on Tuesday arrested two women working for an interprovincial racket of drugs and fake Currency dealers and recovered narcotics and fake currency from their possession.

Police sources said that during checking of Rawalpindi bound passenger vehicles at Attock Khurd search check post, police recovered 1.50 kilogram heroin from a lady smuggler identified as Ms "B" wife of Shah Faisal resident of Nawagai Mardan who was travelling a Rawalpindi bound passenger van coming from Peshawar.

Police sources said that the cost of recovered narcotics was worth millions of rupees. In another attempt, police foiled a scheme to smuggle fake currency worth Rs 1 million from KP to Punjab.

Police sources said during checking fake currency notes of Rs 5,000 amounting to Rs 1 million were recovered from Ms "B" wife of Khushi Muhammad a native of Sanda Lahore.

Separate cases were registered against the accused under relevant laws and police launched a haunt to arrest the other members of the gang.